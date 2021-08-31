Tredje AP fonden Acquires 5,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.10. 56,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,636. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

