Tredje AP fonden Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tredje AP fonden cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $9,359,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $737.41. The company had a trading volume of 410,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $679.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

