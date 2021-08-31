Tredje AP fonden Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,047. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.