Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.75. 20,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,024. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

