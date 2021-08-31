Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 166.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $39,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after buying an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after acquiring an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after acquiring an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $164.26. The stock had a trading volume of 224,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.