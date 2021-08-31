Tredje AP fonden Has $12 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $122,625,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.77. 232,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,802. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

