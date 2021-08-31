Tredje AP fonden Has $15.43 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.48. 144,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,261. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,946 shares of company stock valued at $159,276,585 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.