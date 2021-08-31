Tredje AP fonden Has $36.17 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.16% of Teradyne worth $36,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Teradyne by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.54. 15,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

