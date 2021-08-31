Tredje AP fonden Has $39.88 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $39,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 98,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.83. 73,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,133. The stock has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day moving average of $310.45.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

