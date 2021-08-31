Tredje AP fonden Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 93,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,540. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $248.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

