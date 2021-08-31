Tredje AP fonden Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 207.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $565.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The company has a market capitalization of $250.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $528.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.91.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

