Tredje AP fonden Has $68.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $68,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.58. 786,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,450,078. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

