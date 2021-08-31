Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.39. 418,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,178,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.84, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

