Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.67. 10,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $309.98. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.46.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

