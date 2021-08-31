Tredje AP fonden Invests $5.79 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,131 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,395. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

