Tredje AP fonden Invests $7.63 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,631,000. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Whirlpool at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,417,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

