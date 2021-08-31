Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $31,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 27,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

