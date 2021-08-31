Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.20. 20,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,762. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

