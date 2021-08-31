Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $846.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $818.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $746.24. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 220.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.94.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.