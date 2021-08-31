Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.99. The stock had a trading volume of 55,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.43. The company has a market capitalization of $396.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

