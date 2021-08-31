Tredje AP fonden Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. The company had a trading volume of 151,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,341,375. The stock has a market cap of $190.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

