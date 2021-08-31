Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,500 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.05. 7,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,409. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

