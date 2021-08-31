Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,500 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $348.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

