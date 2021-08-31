Tredje AP fonden Takes $77.13 Million Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,134,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 7.08% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

JPUS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,821. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.86. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

