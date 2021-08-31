Tredje AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 65,973 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,104,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 154,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $454.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $460.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

