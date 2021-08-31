TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research firms have commented on THS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

