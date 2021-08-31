TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of TreeHouse Foods worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 44.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NYSE THS opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

