TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $35.28

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $38.01. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 19,614 shares trading hands.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after acquiring an additional 197,006 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.