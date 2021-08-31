Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 74,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 325.1% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 260,064 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $3,257,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 146,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

