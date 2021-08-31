Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Sells $742,274.57 in Stock

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas F. Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

