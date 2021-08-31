Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,758 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $58,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $33,345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,043,000 after acquiring an additional 334,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

