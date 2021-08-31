Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after acquiring an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after purchasing an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $200.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $3,364,390 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.