Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,331 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1,449.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,331 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.05, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

