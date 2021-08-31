Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $413.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $414.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

