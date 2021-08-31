Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after buying an additional 953,033 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Allegro MicroSystems Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Read More: Why do corrections happen?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.