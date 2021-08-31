Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,803,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,077,000 after buying an additional 953,033 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,759.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

