Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,425 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.