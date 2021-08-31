Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Ingevity worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NGVT opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

