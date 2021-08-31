Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

