Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 13,917 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STL. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

