Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 41.8% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

