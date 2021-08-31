Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 3,811 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Rogers worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rogers by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $213.82 on Tuesday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $214.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.65 and its 200-day moving average is $191.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

