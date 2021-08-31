Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.58.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

