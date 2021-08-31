Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $565.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

