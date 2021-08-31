Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO stock opened at $141.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

