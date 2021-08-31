Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of The Middleby worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in The Middleby by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 89.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in The Middleby by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in The Middleby by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

In other The Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $269,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,631.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $186.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.82. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.