Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.