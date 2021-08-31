Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Webster Financial worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WBS stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

