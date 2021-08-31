Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

