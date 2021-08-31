Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $442.70 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $458.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

