Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $192,479,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,996,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,111,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.77.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

